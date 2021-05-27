Healthy Memorial Day Burger Ideas Straight From a Chef
This Memorial Day we have so many reasons to celebrate. Thankfully we can once again resume gathering with friends and family over good food and plenty of cheer. Nothing kicks off summer like a delicious burger, complete with all the toppings! And while I have nothing but love for a juicy beef burger, it's nice to switch things up a little and lean into the abundance of produce the season has to offer. These three healthy Memorial Day burger recipes will change the way you think about burgers. The addition of veggies inside and on top adds flavor, texture, and moisture. But no burger is complete without condiments and these all have unique combos that go way beyond ketchup and pickles!