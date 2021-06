After a wait of nine years, Chelsea end up speeding back to the Champions League final.This 3-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid was far closer than it should have been, but the real story of the tie – and almost these last four months – was the huge gaps after Thomas Tuchel’s blue arrows left so many white shirts for dust.It was a 2-0 on the night that could have been a 6-0, and brings Chelsea’s third ever Champions League final, to make it a third all-English showpiece.They will hold no fear of Manchester City, having just beaten them in...