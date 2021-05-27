Cancel
Columbia, MO

Mizzou changes mask policy beginning June 1

 23 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students will no longer be required to wear masks to classes at the University of Missouri–Columbia this summer, school officials announced Thursday. In a letter from the university's incident command team, health leaders announced multiple changes for in-person summer classes, on-campus events and research lab work. The changes come as a result of decreasing COVID-19 cases in Boone County, which has the highest rate of fully vaccinated people in the state.

www.ksdk.com
