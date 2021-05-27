4 Benefits of Business Automation

In a digitally focused world where we are constantly bombarded with all kinds of distractions, focus becomes a rare currency. In fact, the loss of sustained focus is not due merely to digital distractions but also to the inner nature of the web technologies we are dealing with on a daily basis. For instance, social media websites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, to mention a few, are designed to host and share content that is consumed in very short chunks of time. Brevity becomes the name of the game. These new digital habits have severely undermined the kind of focus needed for engaging in deep analytical activities. In today's post we are sharing with you two important tools that you can use to build your focus back and enhance your productivity. Both of these tools draw on the popular Pomodoro technique.