NFL

Former Giants Running Back Brandon Jacobs Hoping to Switch Positions, Return to NFL

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsDqy_0aDqszyL00

CINCINNATI — Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. Brandon Jacobs is hoping for a similar opportunity.

The former Giants running back sent a series of tweets on Thursday expressing his interest to return to the NFL as a defensive end.

"Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance," Jacobs tweeted. "I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!"

Jacobs spent nine seasons in the NFL from 2005-13. He racked up 5,094 yards, 60 touchdowns and won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Jacobs will be 39-years-old in July.

If the former quarterback can play tight end, then why shouldn't Jacobs try to get back in shape and land an NFL tryout?

For more on the Bengals and the NFL, go here. Check out some of our other articles below.

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

