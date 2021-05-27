Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monongalia County, WV

Monongalia County drowning victim identified

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who drowned in the backwaters of Cheat Lake earlier this week. Deputies said Zion Rogers, 20, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. was attempting to swim to a concrete pier around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday when he went under the water.

wvmetronews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Monongalia County, WV
Accidents
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Lake, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#County Sheriff#Lake County#Monmouth County#W Va#Marion County#Monmouth Junction#W Va#Cheat Lake#Divers#Concrete#Morgans#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Monongalia County, WVMetro News

Relationship focuses on cleaning Deckers Creek of metals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A public-private partnership is concentrating on cleaning up the lower portion of Deckers Creek in Monongalia County. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Northeast Natural Energy previously announced plans to build a facility for treating acid main drainage near the Richard Mine.
Monongalia County, WVMetro News

Bloom: Exit 155 project back on

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a recent meeting with state officials, plans to reconfigure Exit 155 on Interstate 79 are back on track. The Monongalia County Commission met with state Transportation Secretary Byrd White, Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston and Brian Abraham, the chief of staff for Gov. Jim Justice. Commissioners used the meeting to explain the problems with the current exit leading to Morgantown and West Virginia University as well as what Monongalia County residents can expect when work begins.
Fairmont, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

Fairmont teen charged with DUI causing death

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia State Police have charged a Fairmont teen with DUI causing death after a single-vehicle accident on April 24. Adrian M. Strawderman, 18, of Fairmont, is accused of having had a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent while involved in a rollover crash in a side-by-side ATV that claimed the life of her passenger, 19-year-old Madison Statler, according to a report in The Dominion Post.
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

Some NCWV state park vaccination clinics scheduled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As vaccinations for state residents 12 to 15 years old begin, local health departments are also getting plans together for Memorial Day weekend inoculation clinics at North Central West Virginia's state parks. The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department administered the Pfizer vaccine to its first patient...
Morgantown, WVmorgantownmag.com

“Piece” Out

A rash of stolen car parts mean multiple arrests and cause for consumer concern. WVU Professor Ben Spong ventured out one sunny afternoon in January with his wife, Sarah. The couple parked near the WVU Farm Woodlot for a bit of hiking. The lot was full of other cars, and normal weekend traffic whizzed by on West Run Road. They hiked for just over an hour before returning to the car. Spong pushed the ignition button and was shocked when it sounded more like a jet engine than the reliable, predictable hum he was used to. He got out and looked around the car and wondered to himself if he’d run over something on the way or if the car was already making an unusual noise on the way there that he might have missed. Since the engine started, and they lived just a few blocks away, Spong decided to get the car home where he could take a closer look.
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

Vaccination efforts to begin for 12- to 15-year-olds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With Pfizer vaccinations now authorized for individuals aged 12 to 15, local health departments are gearing up to expand vaccine clinics to this demographic. There are several signed up to get their 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated in Taylor County, according to Shawn Thorn, threat preparedness...
Morgantown, WVwtae.com

Body found in Morgantown amid search for missing woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A body has been found in Morgantown, West Virginia, amid the search for a missing woman. Lorna Phillips, 68, was reported missing in February. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body on Thursday east of Fairfield Manor during their fifth search of a wooded area for Phillips.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.