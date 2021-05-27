The Surprising Fan Theory That Changes Everything On The Golden Girls

In the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there is a Before and there is an After. I am talking, of course, about “The Gift” — the pivotal, superb hour of television that closed out season five, in which Buffy sacrifices herself for the greater good, plummeting off a tower into the hellish portal beneath. When the episode was written by now-maligned creator Joss Whedon and aired in May 2001, it was intended as the series finale; after five years on the WB, the acclaimed but low-rated show was left in limbo before eventually moving to UPN for its final two years. That end-all potential is evident not just in the myriad loose ends wrapped up in “The Gift” but in the shifts seen in each character’s arc: Spike from foe to ally; Giles from teacher to peer; Buffy from distracted, morally bound teenager to somber, world-weary adult.