Every new decade sees businesses split into winners and losers as technology evolves, competitiveness tightens, and new market entrants challenge the incumbents. As we head into 2021, the next generation of winners will be those that are leading the charge on digital transformation, which is the integration of technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how organizations operate and deliver value to their customers. It is true that the idea of businesses “going digital” has been around for 25 years, beginning with the World Wide Web and the shift to e-business in the 1990s. However, this year digital transformation takes it to a whole new level, especially with the COVID-19 crisis.