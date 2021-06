A man is dead after drowning in the pond behind the Best Western Hotel in Black River Falls. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 9-1-1 call came in around 3:10 on Sunday (5/23) morning reporting that the man had attempted to swim across the pond, had gone under and had not emerged yet. Many agencies assisted in the search, and the man was located after about an hour of searching. Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the man was a 38-year-old from Wasilla, Alaska. His name hasn’t been released yet.