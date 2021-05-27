Purdue offers one-year free tuition in random drawing for fully-vaccinated students

Haywood Community College Foundation’s Tuition Free Guarantee Scholarship is sometimes the deciding factor for Haywood County seniors when deciding where to go to college. It is not too late to take advantage of HCC Foundation’s Tuition Free Guarantee. Available to 2021 Haywood County high school graduates from public, private or homeschools, this scholarship will pay for up to four semesters at the in-state tuition rate and select fees for any 2021 qualifying high school graduate who does not obtain the full amount needed through federal financial aid and/or scholarships.