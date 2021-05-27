Cancel
Purdue offers one-year free tuition in random drawing for fully-vaccinated students

By Staff Reports
Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE — Vaccination against COVID-19 may be the golden ticket for 10 lucky Purdue University students. No purchase necessary. No need to hunt for chocolate bars. From the pool of students who document their choice to become fully vaccinated, 10 students will be randomly selected to receive $9,992, an amount representing the annual undergraduate tuition cost for an in-state student at Purdue University since 2013.

