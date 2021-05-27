Cancel
New Orleans, LA

School Zone Traffic Cameras, Beacon Lights Deactivated for the Summer

Posted by 
New Orleans, Louisiana
 13 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works today announced that all school zone traffic cameras have been deactivated for the summer.

School zone cameras were turned off Friday, May 21, and all beacon lights in the school zones are expected to be deactivated Friday, May 28 by 4:45 p.m. School zone cameras and beacons will be reactivated when the majority of schools resume in August.

# # #

About the Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works is composed of five divisions responsible for maintaining approximately 1,547 miles of streets (21,000,000 square yards of pavement) and 149 bridges in the City of New Orleans. This system includes 72,000 catch basins and approximately 8,200,000 linear feet of drainage lines. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is responsible for maintaining an additional 105 miles of state and federal highw

