School Zone Traffic Cameras, Beacon Lights Deactivated for the Summer

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works today announced that all school zone traffic cameras have been deactivated for the summer.

School zone cameras were turned off Friday, May 21, and all beacon lights in the school zones are expected to be deactivated Friday, May 28 by 4:45 p.m. School zone cameras and beacons will be reactivated when the majority of schools resume in August.

