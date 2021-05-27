Here's when the housing market will cool off and 5 tips for buying now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Well maintained home on approximately 25 acres. Enough room for cattle or horses, while also being in close proximity to Stockton Lake with a boat ramp just down the hill! Features include less than one year old HVAC system, newer water heater, granite tile countertops in kitchen, corral with cattle chute, two ball Mirafount watering system, and plenty of wooded area for hunting! Whether you are wanting to farm or are simply a nature lover, this one is sure to check all the boxes!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Keiser, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for a home with lots of space? This colonial style home with hardwood floors is just waiting for the right owner to restore it to its former glory. Lots of living space! 5 bedrooms (could be a 6th), 2 bathrooms, with 2 office areas, large kitchen and formal dining room! Also has a detached 2 car garage. Within walking distance to the schools. Also close to Stockton Lake! Selling As Is!<p><strong>For open house information, contact James R. Baker, II, Coming Home Real Estate at 417-685-8007</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 3 acres of colorful hardwood trees, peach & plum, and numerous redbuds is just the beginning when describing this beautiful 2 bedroom cabin located on a dead-end road, walking distance to Stockton Lake. The home has been updated to reflect that laid back lake lifestyle we all dream about. The cabin features leather textured granite counter tops; new refrigerator, range, blinds; and a storm shelter. Enjoy the screened in back porch on those summer nights, horseshoe pit for those autumn days, and plenty of space to make a lifetime of memories with friends and family. The landscaping is just the icing on the cake which includes: Rose of Sharon, yucca, irises, daffodils, daylilies, surprise lilies, vinca vine, grape hyacinth, forsythia, burning bush, and lilies of the valley. Oh, I forgot to mention...one of the BEST fishing spots on Stockton Lake sits at the end of this dead end road...CHICKEN ROCK. Your own piece of heaven is right here waiting for you to call it home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angela R. Hart, Old World Realty, LLC at 417-818-1237</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This church was converted into a home! Large living room with open kitchen and a wood burning fireplace. Formal entryway. Three bedrooms with one and a half baths. Oak wood floors in the kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Includes all kitchen appliances with two refrigerators. A little yard work would create a park-like setting with beautiful mature trees. Includes many fruit trees. Multiple buildings are on the property for plenty of storage space. This property also includes two mobile homes- one for storage and one which can be lived. Priced to SELL.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Marsch, Shannon & Assoc Real Estate & Auctions, LLC at 417-876-2900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>