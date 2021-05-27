Healthy Foods To Bring on Picnics, Say Dietitians

You know how some people go into Target for toilet paper then walk out with a bottle of wine, some loungewear, two books, and seven candles? That's me at Trader Joe's. I'll specifically make a quick TJ run to grab a salad for lunch, and before I know it, I'm at the register with a $35 grocery bill. Like, on the one hand, how did I get here? But on the other, everything at Trader Joe's is so freaking delicious how could I not walk out with a bag of frozen cheese-filled fiocchetti pasta and chewy granola bars?