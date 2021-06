Elizabeth Banks is hungry for more futuristic drama: The Hunger Games alum will co-star in, direct and executive-produce Peacock’s Red Queen adaptation, TVLine has learned. Based on the bestselling Victoria Aveyard novel, Red Queen — currently in development at the streamer — is set in a future America “where democracy is replaced by a monarchy led by a group of humans with superpowers who rule with an iron fist over those without powers,” per the official description. The story centers on a poor young woman named Mare who discovers that she, too, has powers, which “catapults our unlikely hero to become the face of a revolution for the oppressed while searching for the truth behind the greatest mystery of all… how she became so powerful in the first place.”