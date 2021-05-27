Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure on Lasalle Street

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning on Friday, May 28, through Sunday, June 6, 2021, Lasalle Street between Poydras and Perdido streets will be closed to vehicular traffic to facilitate a series of crane lifts at 1515 Poydras Street.

During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. Road closure signs will be in place throughout the process.

Questions about this closure can be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

# # #