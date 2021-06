On June 14, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, signed a recent law expanding state financial aid to illegal aliens. During the ceremony, which took place at Marymount University in Arlington, the governor justified his party’s policy by asserting that illegal aliens “are Virginians, in every sense of the word, except for the immigration status.” While many Virginians – both native-born ones and legal immigrants – undoubtedly disagree with this giveaway to individuals who have no right to be in the country, they will nevertheless be required to pay for the Democrats’ virtue signaling and false “generosity.”