The following is a guest post by Jay Friedman, president of Goodway Group. Opinions are the author's own. In 1964, Marshall McLuhan published "Understanding Media" and changed the way we thought about media, coining the idea that "the medium is the message." And for the past 50 years, this theme has continued to dominate advertising. TV has sight, sound and motion. Outdoor billboards have sight — and limited sight at that — and so on. Ultimately, the message has to match the medium, but this evolves significantly with the proliferation and domination of digital media consumption.