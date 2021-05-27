‘The right thing to do’: Choctaw Nation starts citizenship initiative to include Freedmen

Staff file photoChoctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton says the tribe started an initiative to consider including Freedmen in the citizenship process.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s chief announced Thursday an initiative to consider tribal membership for Choctaw Freedmen.

Chief Gary Batton said Thursday Choctaw Nation launched an initiative to change tribal membership requirements to include descendants of tribal member-owned Black slaves, known as Choctaw Freedmen.

“This moment in Choctaw Nation history calls for courage and bravery,” Batton said. “It is a moment to live out the Chahta spirit of faith, family and culture.

“We know that by calling for these reforms, we are peeling away layers of scar and are exposing a deeply painful wound for tribes across the US,” he added. “And we know it is the right thing to do.”

Native American tribes were forced in the 1800s from their southeastern United States homelands to what is now Oklahoma. Choctaw Nation — the 200,000 member tribe with a reservation spanning 10,923 square miles in southeast Oklahoma — was the first tribe forced along what is known as the Trail of Tears.

Thousands of tribal member-owned Black slaves were also removed and toiled on farms or as home servants. Descendants of the Freedmen continue to face challenges in gaining Native American citizenship due to tribal and federal requirements.

Federally-recognized tribes are sovereign nations, with power to determine citizenship. Batton wrote a letter in June 2020 to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi opposing citizenship for Freedmen, citing a threat to tribal sovereignty.

The letter came after U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) tried to force tribes to reconcile the Freedmen issue with language in a housing bill, which the Muscogee (Creek) and Choctaw nations called a threat to tribal sovereignty. Batton said then the U.S. government is responsible for the Freedmen’s plight.

Batton said Thursday he was frustrated at government officials planning to withhold promised funding when he wrote the 2020 letter.

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs today issues a Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood, or CDIB card, to determine Native American ancestry by blood quantum level.

CDIB card applicants must identify lineal descendants to an original enrollee “by blood” as listed on the Final Approved Rolls of the Dawes Commission, which determine eligible members of the Cherokees, Creeks, Choctaws, Chickasaws, and Seminoles.

“This systemized measuring a person's ‘degree of Indian-ness’ is fundamentally flawed, has heavily influenced modern-day tribal membership and should change,” Batton said.

Batton in his letter challenged the federal government to consider changing the CDIB process.

Choctaw Nation requires a CDIB card for anyone to apply for membership into the tribe. The tribe does not have a blood quantum minimum requirement and only places a blood quantum limit toward certain programs and leadership roles such as chief and tribal council.

