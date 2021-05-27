SEGA’s Sonic Colors: Ultimate is Heading to the Nintendo Switch on September 7th

Just before the Sonic Central presentation ended today, Sonic the Hedgehog Creative Officer Takashi Iizuka popped up to tease the next new game in the franchise. A new Sonic the Hedgehog game from Sonic Team will launch in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. What do we know beyond that? Almost absolutely nothing, as the teaser was extremely enigmatic. All we see is a glowing Sonic running around a forest while digital effects like lines and cubes emanate from his body, and it culminates in the reveal of a mysterious symbol (above).