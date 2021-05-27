SEGA’s Sonic Colors: Ultimate is Heading to the Nintendo Switch on September 7th
Remember Sonic Colors on the Nintendo Wii? Well, SEGA has remastered the game and it’s called Sonic Colors: Ultimate. This adrenaline-pumping remaster of the iconic 2010 platformer refreshes the title with stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved gameplay enhancements. It will be released both digitally and physically on September 7, 2021 starting on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles and Nintendo Switch. Read more for the announcement trailer and additional information.www.techeblog.com