SiaSearch partners with Virtual Mechanics Corporation (VMC) to accelerate ADAS development in Japan

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

BERLIN (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. SiaSearch, a Berlin-based AI startup, has announced their partnership with Virtual Mechanics Corporation (VMC) to accelerate ADAS development in Japan. Virtual Mechanics Corporation has over 20 years of experience and established relationships within the Japanese automotive industry. As the sole distributor of the SiaSearch product in Japan, Virtual Mechanics Corporation will promote the adoption of SiaSearch in the Japanese market.

Hamburg-based automotive LiDAR specialist, Ibeo Automotive Systems has developed a new automated solution for the validation of sensors necessary for ADAS and autonomous driving. The ibeo.Reference toolchain also automates and specifies the manual data labelling process, which is personnel and time-intensive. ADAS and AD must be validated in a complex...