US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said he would push for rapid passage of a bill that would allocate tens of billions of dollars towards boosting American industrial and technological competitiveness, particularly against China. A key provision of the proposal aims to address a shortage of semiconductors that has put the brakes on auto production this year. With both American political parties increasingly worried about competition from Beijing, Schumer hopes he can win bipartisan passage of the US Innovation and Competition Act. The Democratic leader said he aims to get a vote on the bill "by the end of the week."