Kerin Joins Hidden Brook Farm As Sales Account Manager

Hidden Brook Farm announced on May 27 that Melbourne, Australia native Josh Kerin has joined the farm as a sales account manager. Josh's initial experience with horses began on a family harness racing farm before venturing to nearby Caulfield Racecourse as a teenager to work under the tutelage of classic winning trainer Colin Little while completing his local education. Josh pursued his Equine Science degree at Colorado State University while punting for the football team and serving as a veterinary assistant at the prestigious Colorado State Equine Reproduction Lab.