Lakewood, CO

Free Fishing Weekend in Lakewood June 5 and 6

Posted by 
Lakewood, Colorado
Lakewood, Colorado
 13 days ago
The state's annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 5 and 6 is a great time to learn to fish or simply get outside to drop a line. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the City of Lakewood invite resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in Free Fishing Weekend as an opportunity to fish for numerous warm and cold-water fish species without a fishing license.

Lakewood offers a variety of year-round fishing locations. For location details, including a fish species listing, visit Lakewood.org/Fishing. Among the locations is the popular fishing spot of Bear Creek Reservoir, home to naturally reproducing brown trout and stocked with rainbow trout annually by CPW. Additional species include saugeye, perch, smallmouth bass and bluegill. Lakewood Park Ranger Luke Wilson recommends trying small worms and PowerBait to lure in those prize-winning trout from this reservoir at Bear Creek Lake Park. Other locations include Main and Smith reservoirs as well as Kendrick Lake.

Show off your catch! Follow LakewoodParks on Instagram and include #FishLakewood in your posts for a chance to be featured.

Reminder to recycle fishing line

Park rangers urge anglers to remember to recycle their fishing line to protect wildlife and keep our parks beautiful and safe for all to enjoy. Fishing line recycling containers are available at each fishing location in Lakewood. Failure to properly dispose of fishing line could result in a fine of up to $2,650 and/or up to 365 days in jail under the Lakewood Municipal Code.

ABOUT

The urban and suburban development of the community known as Lakewood was started in 1889 by Charles Welch and W.A.H. Loveland, who platted a 13-block area along Colfax Avenue west of Denver in eastern Jefferson County. Loveland, the former president of the Colorado Central Railroad, retired to the new community of Lakewood after many years of living in Golden.

