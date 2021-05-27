School of Rock Cast Say They're 'Stunned and Saddened' by Costar Kevin Clark's Death at 32

So far, the push to lure patrons back to theaters has been heavy on the horror offerings. John Krasinski is keeping audiences on the edges of their seats with A Quiet Place: Part II, while The Conjuring universe and the terrifying Don’t Breathe have sequels on the horizon. But it’s summer time, and the schools are out, so where are the options for families with young ones who want to escape the heat and enjoy a feature-length adventure? That’s where Paw Patrol: The Movie comes in. The first full trailer for the upcoming animated movie has just dropped, and we have it for you above.