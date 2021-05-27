Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

School of Rock Cast Say They're 'Stunned and Saddened' by Costar Kevin Clark's Death at 32

By Jen Juneau
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes from Kevin Clark's School of Rock castmates are pouring in, after the tragic news that the actor died on Wednesday morning. Miranda Cosgrove — who played Summer, the band's manager, in the 2003 comedy about a substitute teacher (Jack Black) at a posh private school who turns his music class students into a rock band — shared a trio of throwback photos of the cast to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she was "stunned and saddened" by Clark's death.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costar#Private School#Rock Band#Chicago Police#Instagram Jack Black#The Chicago Sun Times#School Of Rock Community#Avondale#Rock Castmates#Bassist Katie#Band Stylist Billy#Drummer Freddy#Tributes#Juicy Celebrity News#Throwback Photos#Beautiful Soul#Devastating News#Beautiful Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILTODAY.com

Kevin Clark, who played the kid drummer in 'School of Rock,' dies at 32

Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy Jones in “School of Rock,” died on Wednesday, the Chicago Sun-Times and several other local outlets reported. He was 32. Clark was riding his bicycle early Wednesday through the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago when a driver of a Hyundai Sonata struck him around 1:20 a.m., according to local police. Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Chicago Fire Department told the Sun-Times.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Jack Black Pays Tribute to School of Rock's Kevin Clark: "Beautiful Soul. So Many Great Memories"

Jack Black is remembering Kevin Clark after he died in a bicycle accident on May 26. Shortly after the news broke, Jack paid tribute to his friend and former School of Rock costar on Instagram. Alongside a photo collage featuring a picture of them from the beloved film and another from the School of Rock reunion in 2013, Jack wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."
NFLRadar Online.com

Porsha Williams' Fiancé Simon Guobadia Claims Falynn Cheated On Him And Is Pregnant By Her Assistant, As Ex-Wife Sobs During First Sit-Down

The off-screen drama surrounding the Real Housewives of Atlanta only continues to get more dramatic. Porsha Williams' fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is now accusing his ex-wife, Falynn Guobadia, of not only cheating on him during their recently ended marriage but also being currently pregnant with her assistant's baby. Article continues below...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

JoJo Siwa Wants Kissing Scene Nixed

JoJo Siwa says she’s "not about" a kissing scene in her upcoming movie – and she wants it removed. The 18-year-old YouTube sensation is set to star in Bounce, an adaptation of the Megan Shull book about a girl who wants to swap families. "I'm madly in love and I...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Taylor Swift Cast in David O. Russell Film

Taylor Swift has been cast in director David O. Russell’s upcoming film at New Regency. As Variety reports, the singer joins an ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldana. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, The Fighter) will helm...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz Divorced after Their Son Lenny Kravitz Revealed His Father's Infidelity — Inside Their Story

American singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz has made the world know more about his parents and the part he played in their split in 1985. Find out more about their story. On May 26, 1964, Lenny Kravitz said hello to the world. He arrived on earth as the first and only child of his parents, Roxie Roker, an actress, and Sy Kravitz, a retired military man and former NBC television news producer.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Paw Patrol Movie Trailer Comes With New Adam Levine Music, For The Moms

So far, the push to lure patrons back to theaters has been heavy on the horror offerings. John Krasinski is keeping audiences on the edges of their seats with A Quiet Place: Part II, while The Conjuring universe and the terrifying Don’t Breathe have sequels on the horizon. But it’s summer time, and the schools are out, so where are the options for families with young ones who want to escape the heat and enjoy a feature-length adventure? That’s where Paw Patrol: The Movie comes in. The first full trailer for the upcoming animated movie has just dropped, and we have it for you above.
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Zendaya Exposes Tom Holland Flipping Off On Set

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were upset when Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures didn't drop any Spider-Man: No Way Home-related content yesterday during Tom Holland's 25th birthday but despite that, the British actor still received a lot of love and many happy returns on his special day. Holland's co-stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and even his off-screen "rival" Sebastian Stan all took to social media to express their appreciation for Tom.
CelebritiesPosted by
Loudwire

Jack Black, Kyle Gass + Amy Lee Get 'Vaccinated' on Ramones Spoof

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass is celebrating his COVID-19 vaccination with a vaccine-themed take on the Ramones' classic "I Wanna Be Sedated," and the accompanying music video features his bandmate in the D, Jack Black, plus Evanescence singer Amy Lee and others. The song is called "Vaccinated." Toto guitarist Steve Lukather...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jaden Smith & Madison Pettis Look Flirty On Night Out With His Sister Willow — Pics

Madison Pettis and Jaden Smith looked super sweet while spending some time together with Jaden’s sister, Willow, at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Check out the pics!. Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis have been in the spotlight since they were youngsters, and their friendship has lasted for years! The duo was spotted out on Tuesday night, June 1, enjoying some time together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The young stars, who are both 22 years old, looked super stylish as they were photographed close to one another.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Masked Singer' Fans Are Freaking Out Over Nick Cannon’s “Awkward” Moment With Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon's ex-wife, Mariah Carey, was name dropped on The Masked Singer last night — and it definitely made us all watching at home quite surprised. During Wednesday's "Spicy Six" episode, a photo of the five-time Grammy winner appeared while panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were attempting to figure out the secret identity behind finalist Black Swan. After Black Swan's spot-on rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Do I Do," Nick instructed The Masked Singer's men in black to present a clue via The Mind Reader. When they did just that though, everyone was shocked to learn that the "We Belong Together" singer was on Black Swan's mind.