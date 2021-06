Something momentous happened in Israel on Wednesday that could have a major impact on Jewish-Arab relations. I don’t just mean the ousting of the far right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, pending ratification by the Knesset. Israel’s longest serving premier, from 2009 to the present and 1996-1999 before that. Netanyahu had clung to power with Trump-like tenacity through four indecisive elections in two years — and seemed headed for a fifth when he was unable to put together a coalition with a majority of seats.