Macron admits French accountability in Rwanda genocide, seeks forgiveness. French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned he recognised his nation’s function in Rwanda’s genocide and hoped for forgiveness at a memorial in Kigali on Thursday, searching for to reset relations after years of Rwandan accusations that Paris was complicit within the 1994 atrocities.“Solely those that went by that evening can maybe forgive, and in doing so give the present of forgiveness,” Macron mentioned on the Gisozi genocide memorial in Kigali, the place greater than 250,000 victims are buried. Rows of skulls lie there in…