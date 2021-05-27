Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida threatens Celebrity Cruises with fines if it asks passengers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

By Gene Sloan
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Call it a speed bump in the cruise industry’s road to recovery — or maybe, a giant sinkhole. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t backing...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Ships#Covid 19#Caribbean#Celebrity Status#Airlines#Msn#The Points Guy#Desantis Press#Companies#Floridians#Tpg#Vaccination Status#Cruise Lines#Proof#Massive Fines#Florida Ports#Vaccine Passports#Vaccine Requirements#Florida Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Miami, FLNBC Miami

Some Carnival Cruise Ships to Resume Sailings in Caribbean, Europe

Several Carnival Corporation brands will begin cruising this summer from ports in the Caribbean and Europe, as the company hopes to begin sailings from Miami in July. AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises will begin resuming sailings from global ports over the next several months, the Miami-based company announced Monday.
Florida Statealachuachronicle.com

New Report Ends Corporate Media’s Favorite False Narrative About Florida’s Successful COVID-19 Response

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. The “Florida COVID-19 Whistleblower” Story: Media Myths vs. Facts. Florida’s COVID-19 death rate is lower than the national average — without draconian lockdowns, unscientific mask mandates, or invasive vaccine passports. To discredit Governor Ron DeSantis’ successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporate media has embraced an absurd narrative for the past year, claiming that “Florida is manipulating COVID-19 data to hide the real numbers.”
Posted by
AFP

Major cruise lines to restart voyages for vaccinated passengers

Three giants of the cruise industry will return to the seas within weeks, with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Monday becoming the latest to announce its US ships will set sail starting in early August. After a year of crippling losses, Carnival and Royal Caribbean said late last week their first post-pandemic cruises will set sail in July, after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month gave the green light to allow trips with passengers and crew who received Covid-19 vaccinations. "We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the US. We are so proud to be sailing for the first time in over a year from our special homeport of Seattle to the breathtaking state of Alaska," Harry Sommer, chief of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. Cruise operations were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a "no sail order" to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Several ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.
Florida Stateusf.edu

Seminole Tribe Of Florida Tries To Ease Concerns About Gambling Deal

The online betting provision has drawn scrutiny from gambling opponents and conservative lawmakers, prompting the tribe to issue a letter assuring that the language in the compact is benign. As lawmakers prepare to decide whether to approve a $2.5 billion gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the tribe...
Florida StateDaytona Beach News-Journal

Legal experts say Florida's deal with tribal casinos may not survive courts

Editor's note: This piece originally appeared on The Capitolist, where there's more commentary on the gambling deal and other Florida developments. Lawmakers may snap the ball, but will the courts yank it away before DeSantis can kick it?. While it may be tempting to write-off Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s foray...
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nearly 2 in 3 Marylanders believe ‘immunity passports’ should be issued as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, reveals survey.

Half think immunity passports should state which company’s vaccine people received. 42% say they would be concerned about privacy and data sharing. Infographic showing results across the country. It’s a question of social fairness that has grown increasingly pertinent for public health officials as more and more Americans receive their initial dose of the Covid-19 vaccine […] The post Nearly 2 in 3 Marylanders believe ‘immunity passports’ should be issued as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public Healthcastleinsider.com

Disney Cruise Line Could Face MAJOR Fines For Asking Passenger Vaccination Status

Beginning on July 1, a law will go into effect in Florida that will ban all companies and corporations in the state from requiring patrons to show proof that they have received their COVID 19 vaccination. This law will impose steep fines of $5,000 on those companies that try to require proof, including what are being called vaccine passports. The fines will extend to cruise ships, which will not...
Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

CDC Will Eliminate Cruise Ship Buffet, Require Organized Shore Excursions

For cruise lines wanting to operate from a U.S. port, they will need to adhere to a number of new regulations released on Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for ships to sail under the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO). While many cruise lines...
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Seattle bar now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry

A bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry. CC’s posted on its Facebook page that the new policy will take effect May 22. The post pointed to constant changing of mask directives as part of the reason for the new policy, saying the changes “caused confusion and frustration over the right thing to do.”
Florida Stateroyalcaribbeanblog.com

New Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives in Florida

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas has arrived in the United States for the first time. The newest cruise ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet sailed into Port Canaveral just before 10am on Friday. She will be in port at Terminal 1 until she departs on Sunday. Odyssey was re-routed to...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Ron DeSantis Will Pardon Those Charged With COVID Crimes

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday evening that he will be pardoning Floridians charged with violating COVID-19 mask or social distancing restrictions. The Florida Republican broke the news on “The Ingraham Angle” to Mike and Jillian Carnevale, gym owners who face jail time for allowing their members to workout maskless. “I’m...
southgatv.com

Booking a cruise from the US this summer? Here’s what you need to know

There’s hope on the horizon for travelers who’ve been waiting to set sail on a cruise from the United States. A handful of sailings from US ports are slated to embark within the next month, nearly 15 months after a no-sail order from the US Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention brought cruises to a halt.
Public HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Ron DeSantis Will Pardon COVID Violators. Why Stop There?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday evening that he would move to pardon anyone in the state who flouted mask or social distancing mandates—something that should be welcome news to anyone who supports criminal justice reform. It likely won't be, at least not among his more energetic detractors. Known by...
Politicscruiseindustrynews.com

CDC Is Quickly Approving Port Agreements, Homeports and Test Voyages

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is quickly approving port agreements, simulated voyages (test cruises with volunteers) as well as homeports, according to a court filing. The CDC said it has approved port deals for 22 vessels to cruise from five different homeports, and is looking at...