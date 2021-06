A boat carrying 20 Cubans capsized off the coast of Key West, and at least two people are dead and 10 others missing. The Coast Guard said it rescued eight people from the waters 16 miles south of the key on Thursday afternoon, but had not found the boat. “Our responders are focused on the search for survivors,” Senior Chief Seth Haynes said. "We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing.” Those rescued said they left Puerto de Mariel on Sunday, and the boat capsized sometime on Wednesday evening.