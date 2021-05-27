Reds' Wade Miley: Trending toward Sunday return

Rats, raccoons, possums, and not just one no-hitter, but two! This week’s Week That Was explores the historical -- and unprecedented events in Major League Baseball. John Means no-hit the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, in an effort that was near-perfect. Means especially did a fantastic job with throwing first-pitch strikes, and remaining ahead of 26 of the 27 hitters he faced. Means also racked up 26 swinging strikes -- the most in a game by a Baltimore pitcher since the start of the pitch-tracking era, which began in 2008. With 50 strikeouts on the year, Means now carries a fantastic 1.37 ERA through 46 innings pitched.