Reds' Wade Miley: Trending toward Sunday return
Miley (foot) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Expect Miley to throw a bullpen session Friday before the Reds make a formal ruling on his status for Sunday, the first day he'll be eligible to come off the IL. Miley accrued a 3.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 43.2 innings through his first eight starts before landing on the IL on May 21 with a sprained left foot.