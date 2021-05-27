Chippewa Steel reveal new logo

The Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League announced today a new logo ahead of the 21-22 Season. “As we move ahead, we felt it was a great opportunity to provide a new look for the Chippewa Steel. We are excited for the future and the direction we are headed in. With the new changes, comes a new look. We are excited to share this next chapter in Steel history with the Chippewa Valley community,” stated Steel Head Coach & General Manager Mike Janda.