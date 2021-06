My wife fractured and sprained her foot on Sunday, so I guess one might say that David Peters is having a better week than she is. On Monday, Peters won his third title of the 2021 U.S. Poker Open. That’s three wins in five days; he will end up with a quarter of the tournament crowns of the series. On top of that, he has jumped into the points lead for the U.S. Poker Open Championship the Golden Eagle trophy.