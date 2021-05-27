Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Headed to injured list
Rojas will require time on the injured list after he suffered a dislocated finger Thursday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Rojas will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury, but the the team is reportedly concerned about the issue. Jose Devers stepped in at shortstop Thursday, but Jazz Chisholm (ankle) could see most of the playing time at shortstop in Rojas' absence, while Isan Diaz could see increased time at second base.www.cbssports.com