We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You don’t have to be a pro chef to know that having the right equipment makes cooking a lot easier, quicker and more joyful. And when it comes to making dishes like sauces, stocks, and soups, a saucier is a must-have. For those unfamiliar with this clever piece of cookware, it’s essentially a rounded saucepan with a wider mouth, flared walls, and rolled lips. A saucier can do everything a conventional saucepan can do but with the added ability to make tasks like stirring and whisking even easier. And when it comes to buying a saucier, the Made In Stainless Clad Saucier is a fantastic option. In fact, it’s so popular that it consistently sells out on the retailer’s website. Well, we’re happy to report that it’s finally back in stock — for now, that is.