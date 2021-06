Kate Jackson was a mainstay of 1970s and ’80s television and most know her as Sabrina Duncan, the whip-smart investigator on Charlie’s Angels. Or perhaps as “Mrs. King” on The Scarecrow or as Robin in James at 15. The cancer survivor has continued to appear on the small screen into the new millennium even though she first made her screen debut nearly 50 years ago, on a certain spooky soap opera. Here are some interesting things about the actress!