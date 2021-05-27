Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Shoulder procedure completed

ARLINGTON — Mike Foltynewicz didn’t get the win Sunday. But he did get the hat. And would you look at that. The Rangers’ cowboy hat, awarded to the player of the game following a win, seemed to fit just fine with his new ponytail, which is going to stick around a while as a look instead of the flowing blond Thor-locks. Because even if you aren’t superstitious, would you change anything after going seven shutout innings and executing maybe your best pitch of the season to finish it off?