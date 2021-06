(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox has an outfield problem right now with the absence of Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. They need some more offense and defense from the three positions and they would be getting a bit of help if Adam Engel comes back. He hurt himself during spring training and was supposed to be back soon into the regular season. A setback made it where we are approaching June and he still isn’t back yet.