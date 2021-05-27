Minnesota surpasses the 600,000 COVID-19 case mark
(St. Paul MN-) Minnesota has crossed the threshold of 600,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday reported 505 additional cases, putting the state now at 600,408 cases. Of that number, more than 588,000 victims have recovered. There were 10 more COVID-19-related deaths reported on Thursday, including a Redwood County resident in their late 20s, and was that county's 38th death from coronavirus. The figures were based on approximately 21,000 test results.www.willmarradio.com