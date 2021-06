Eric Church is enjoying a “Hell Of A View” from the number one position this week. The country music singer-songwriter shares the story behind the writing of the song. “I came back one day from a jog, Casey Beathard, the co-writer on this song, was working on something. And I remember walking in, and I remember he had reading glasses on and he pulled ’em down and he looked at me and he goes, ‘This is good. Listen to this.’ And he started, ‘I was no Daddy’s dream’ you know, the whole deal, the whole song … And he got to the Bronco,’smoke my Bronco tires’ line, and I went, ‘This is really good.’ So, we wrote that song that day and the next day.”