Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in county

There were seven new COVID-19 cases recorded in Henry County from May 21-26. According to the Henry County Health Department as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 2,152 total lab-confirmed (PCR tests) cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of four confirmed cases in one week. There were also 566 total probable cases (antigen tests), an increase of three within the past week. Those figures total 2,718 cases in the county, an increase of seven new cases.