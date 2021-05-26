Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Morning Briefing: LA County COVID numbers continue to drop; Lakers bounce back against Suns to even series; Echo Park Lake reopens today following cleanup, homeless relocation

By Jared Gilkerson, Alex Baker
spectrumnews1.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures will continue to cool slightly west of the mountains while they will hold steady and even warm a couple degrees from the mountains to the deserts. A couple areas of low pressure will dominate our weather as they move through the Pacific Northwest. Onshore flow will increase closer to the coast which will help bring back some patchy marine layer clouds near the coast Wednesday morning.

spectrumnews1.com
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPress Democrat

Map: Where the Palisades fire is burning in Los Angeles County

MODIS & VIIRS data are updated twice daily. Wildfire perimeters are updated once daily. Click on any map point or feature for more information. This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone. No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks. No disinformation about current...
Los Angeles, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

Arson suspect arrested in uncontrolled fire burning near Los Angeles

An arson suspect in custody is believed to be responsible for starting the uncontrolled Palisades Fire in Southern California that began over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. The Palisades Fire has prompted ongoing evacuation orders and warnings in a zone about 20 miles west of downtown...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends...