Morning Briefing: LA County COVID numbers continue to drop; Lakers bounce back against Suns to even series; Echo Park Lake reopens today following cleanup, homeless relocation
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures will continue to cool slightly west of the mountains while they will hold steady and even warm a couple degrees from the mountains to the deserts. A couple areas of low pressure will dominate our weather as they move through the Pacific Northwest. Onshore flow will increase closer to the coast which will help bring back some patchy marine layer clouds near the coast Wednesday morning.spectrumnews1.com