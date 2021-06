Members of the Sun Prairie Alcohol License Review Board on Tuesday, May 25 reelected their previous chair and vice chair before approving 2021-22 Nightclub Licenses. During a roughly 11-minute meeting held on Zoom, the board reelected Pam Klute as chairperson for the board and Bob Fett as vice chairperson. The Alcohol License Review Board (ALRB) consists of five members and one or more alternate members who are citizens of the city, none of whom can occupy any public office. The alternate members act with full board member power whenever any of the five members are absent, refuse, recuse or are otherwise unavailable to hear an objection.