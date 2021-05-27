Cancel
FDA authorizes Vir & GSK Covid-19 drug, introducing third antibody option

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn antibody drug co-developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline now has emergency use authorization as a treatment for Covid-19, providing another treatment option for patients in early stages of the disease. The FDA authorization for the drug, sotrovimab (formerly known as VIR-7831), permits use of the drug for treating mild-to-moderate...

medcitynews.com
