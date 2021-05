An extremely rare syndrome has been reported in people who were vaccinated against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – blood clots occur at unexpected places in the body, accompanied by a low thrombocyte count and clotting disorder. Some vaccine recipients, especially after the administration of the ChAdOx1 nCOV-19 vaccine (the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine), developed clots with up to half the patients dying. This, understandably, prompted concern, and vaccine distribution was suspended for a few weeks.