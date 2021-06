Huma Sheikh, MD, is a board-certified neurologist, specializing in migraine and stroke, and affiliated with Mount Sinai of New York. Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors are a relatively new type of medication for preventing chronic and episodic migraine headaches (with or without aura). They also can reduce the number of days per month a person gets migraine headaches. Currently, four CGRP inhibitors have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for migraine prevention: Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm), Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr), and Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm).