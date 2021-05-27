Counterpoint: Let the people smoke
EDITOR'S NOTE: The writer is addressing whether menthol cigarettes should be banned. (TNS) The war against smokers continues, as the FDA will move to ban menthol cigarettes. From the initial bans on smoking indoors in the late 1990s, to the current war on vaping, nicotine users have been increasingly marginalized. And they're particularly discriminated against by the wealthy and ruling class, especially because smoking has become more concentrated in lower-income people.