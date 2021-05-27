Counterpoint: Let the people smoke

Smoking—the cooking method, not the habit—gets a bit of a bad rap. Or maybe not a bad one, just a sort of unhelpful and misleading one. Cast your imagination backward, into Olden Tymes, prior to the advent of the modern oven. All of the most tender cuts of meat, the ones that can just be eaten without hours and hours of gnawing, are gone; all that is left is this big miserable hunk of muscle and connective tissue. If you skewer it and cook it directly over a hot fire, it will burn into a lump of coal long before any of that connective tissue breaks down enough to render it chewable. At the same time, you cannot just chuck this giant slab of meat into a bog; it’s huge, and contains enough nutrition to feed dang near everyone in your, uh, like, village or whatever. Also it came off of a living thing that was killed for its meat, and even as a flinty resident of the Bleak Past, you feel sort of weird about the idea of disrespecting that loss by simply wasting a huge portion of the sustenance it could have provided. What will you do?