Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Point: Big Tobacco uses flavors to lure customers into lifetime of addiction

By Lisa Lacasse
manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR'S NOTE: The writer is addressing whether menthol cigarettes should be banned. (TNS) Tobacco addiction is not a choice. Research shows nearly 70% of people who smoke want to quit and about half of people who smoke make a quit attempt every year. The tobacco industry knows it must keep...

www.manisteenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Industry#Smoking Tobacco#Smoking Cigarettes#Flavored Products#Big Tobacco#Congress#African Americans#Black Americans#Medicaid#Insidesources Com#Acs Can#Deadly Tobacco Products#Tobacco Control Programs#Menthol Flavors#Tobacco Cessation#Addiction#Youth Tobacco Initiation#Customers#Menthol Cigarettes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: Preventing youth tobacco addiction isn’t a partisan issue

As a registered respiratory therapist with a 41-year career caring for people with chronic disease due to nicotine addiction, I read Rob Port’s recent column, "When public health experts overreach the public loses faith," with great concern. There is no question that flavored e-cigarettes are the No. 1 driver of...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose poised to ban flavored tobacco

Flavored tobacco may soon be a thing of the past in San Jose. On June 15, the City Council will consider ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-juices, hookah and menthol cigarettes. Dr. John Maa, board member of the American Heart Association, said with colorful packaging complete with cartoon characters and flavors... The post San Jose poised to ban flavored tobacco appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Pharmaceuticalswshu.org

Study: Flavored Tobacco Bans Can Push More Kids To Smoke

Some cities and states are banning flavored tobacco products — like those commonly found in e-cigarettes. A new study from the Yale School of Public Health finds that could have an unwanted effect — it could push kids toward traditional cigarettes. Abigail Friedman is with the Yale School of Public...
LifestyleMOJEH

Is Vaping Safer Than Smoking Cigarettes? MOJEH Investigates

Whatever your poison, the results are in: if you are a smoker, vaper or part-time puffer, the hazards, both physical and mental, are higher than ever. May 31 marks World No Tobacco Day, and while the non-smokers among us are breathing easy, there are plenty who still choose to smoke, despite the dangers we’re all aware of. Anyone who has ever smoked will admit their first drag of a cigarette (or e-cigarette) tasted awful, can leave you feeling nauseous or horribly dizzy – so why do some of us then go and buy a packet of cigarettes while others leave it at that one puff? Carolyn Yaffe, psychotherapist at Camali Clinic, says, “There are some people who are susceptible to dependence while others are not. Non-dependent smokers are considered ‘social smokers’, having the ability to smoke intermittently. People who are older or smoke only in social situations are less likely to cultivate a habit. It is primarily teens who are most likely to develop an addiction to nicotine as they tend to smoke for several years. There are many reasons young girls begin to smoke. Those having a parent or older sibling who smokes are much more inclined to develop a smoking habit. Young people smoke to fit in with their peers; they believe smoking makes them look cool, older, and more mature.”
Industrydreamwidth.org

Latest custom Tobacco Packaging (Reply)

Https://fastcustomboxes.com/custom-tobacco-packaging/. Ordering custom tobacco boxes is made easy. Fast Custom Boxes offers ideal packaging solutions for all tobacco products. Not only will you receive an aesthetically appealing custom tobacco box, but you will also be offered competitive and affordable prices!
CancerNews-Medical.net

Increased funding will help reduce cancer incidence caused by tobacco use

Marking World No Tobacco Day on 31st May, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) urges governments around the world to reduce tobacco-related cancer deaths and other diseases by increasing investment in tobacco control. Tobacco use contributes to the development of at least 20 different types of cancer and is...
Industrythermtide.com

FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 year olds

On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration extended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds, adhering to the emergency use authorization process. The same dosage and regimen apply to the age group as it does to adolescents 16 and older: two doses administered three weeks apart. “I’m 15...
Public HealthEllsworth American

Time to ban flavored tobacco products

In 2020, I began working in the public health arena for the first time. Most of that work is in primary prevention with a focus on obesity, resiliency and tobacco. In this role, I have been working in partnership with Flavors Hook Kids Maine to end the sale of flavored tobacco in Maine.
IndustryJournal Record

Bisbee: Buyer beware as Big Tobacco evolves

In the final days of the legislative session, language backed by Big Tobacco changing the definition of smokeless tobacco products and exempting new and emerging products from tobacco taxes was rushed through the legislative process. The bill signed on Monday narrowly redefines “smokeless tobacco” to only include products with leaf...
HealthJackson County Pilot

Now is a great time to commit to quit using tobacco products forever

World No Tobacco Day is an annual celebration intended to inform the public about the dangers of using tobacco products (including electronic cigarettes), the target marketing by tobacco companies, what the World Health Organization is doing to address the tobacco epidemic and what individuals around the globe can do to claim their right to good health, healthy living and protecting future generations.
Healththeintelligencer.com

Commentary: Jacek Olczak - Advancing toward a future without cigarettes

I like to imagine that solving a complex problem is like undertaking a journey in unchartered waters. You may not know exactly what you will encounter and must always remain agile — but if you uphold a clear vision of what you’ve set out to achieve and hold on to your courage, you will find your way.
Sciencekhn.org

Experimental Oral Drug Tempol Has Anti-Covid Potential

The National Institutes of Health says that Tempol was found to lessen severity of covid. Meanwhile, the FDA is set to rule Monday about a controversial Alzheimer's drug, and there are efforts to undo the infamous 4,000% drug price hike made by Martin Shkreli. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)...