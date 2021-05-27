Point: Big Tobacco uses flavors to lure customers into lifetime of addiction

Whatever your poison, the results are in: if you are a smoker, vaper or part-time puffer, the hazards, both physical and mental, are higher than ever. May 31 marks World No Tobacco Day, and while the non-smokers among us are breathing easy, there are plenty who still choose to smoke, despite the dangers we’re all aware of. Anyone who has ever smoked will admit their first drag of a cigarette (or e-cigarette) tasted awful, can leave you feeling nauseous or horribly dizzy – so why do some of us then go and buy a packet of cigarettes while others leave it at that one puff? Carolyn Yaffe, psychotherapist at Camali Clinic, says, “There are some people who are susceptible to dependence while others are not. Non-dependent smokers are considered ‘social smokers’, having the ability to smoke intermittently. People who are older or smoke only in social situations are less likely to cultivate a habit. It is primarily teens who are most likely to develop an addiction to nicotine as they tend to smoke for several years. There are many reasons young girls begin to smoke. Those having a parent or older sibling who smokes are much more inclined to develop a smoking habit. Young people smoke to fit in with their peers; they believe smoking makes them look cool, older, and more mature.”