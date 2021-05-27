Boulevard News- May 2021

“Avenue of Flags” Program Scheduled For Today At 10:00 am. (Le Mars) — Today is Memorial Day and the local American Legion, Wasmer Post #241 is preparing for the 56th annual Memorial Day “Avenue of Flags” program to be held at the north steps of the Plymouth County Courthouse. A major component of the traditional memorial day services are the array of American flags on display at the courthouse grounds and surrounding area. Each flag has been dedicated to a past veteran with connections to Plymouth County, and a dog tag identifying the military veteran is attached to the flag staff. Dan Plueger serves as the Commander of the local American Legion and says because of the COVID virus last year which prevented having the traditional live program at the courthouse grounds, this year even more flags will be dedicated at the ceremony.