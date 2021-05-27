Boulevard News- May 2021
City Heights Business Recovery Funding Supports 15 Business on The Boulevard with $1000 and Free Gift Cards to Local Residents. As part of the City Heights Business Recovery Fund, The El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association is helping to ensure that our member businesses can stay afloat through the pandemic with $1000 checks that support a local gift card program. In turn, people in need living in City Heights received $25 gift cards to these many businesses including Venice Pizza, the Dojo Cafe, Jiberitos de La Isla, GEM Coffee, Mid-East Market, African Carribean Market and several Vietnamese restaurants in Little Saigon.theboulevard.org