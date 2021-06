Firefighters respond to a barn fire at the Bread and Butter Farm on LeDuc Farm Road in Shelburne at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, May 2. Shelburne fire chief Jerry Ouimet said the barn was still standing and appeared to be salvageable when the flames were extinguished. The Shelburne department was helped by others in South Burlington, Hinesburg, Charlotte, Ferrisburgh, the University of Vermont and Shelburne police for a total of 37 rescue workers fighting to save the barn.