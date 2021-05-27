Cancel
Politics

City Beautification Program supports new Pollinator Pathways Project

 8 days ago

The City of Bend’s Beautification Program is seeking volunteers to help support the Pollinator Pathway Project, a new initiative that aims to create a continuous corridor of native pollinator gardens between residences, businesses, parks and open spaces throughout Bend and beyond. Bend’s Beautification Program is joining other public and private partners in supporting this work to provide habitats for pollinators such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.

Cheryl Howard
#Pesticide#Community Planning#Community Gardens#Project Planning#Wildlife Habitat#Public Parks#Bond Pocket Park#Accommodation Information#Bend Pollinator Pathway#Native Pollinator Gardens#Native Pollinator Plants#Program Manager#Planning Gardens#Native Pollinators#Plantings#Habitats#Habitat Loss#Open Spaces#Planting Parties#Businesses
