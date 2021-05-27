City Beautification Program supports new Pollinator Pathways Project

As a lover of art, traveling to different destinations to enjoy public art on display is always a treat. I know I am not alone in loving the community creativity that blankets the cities, towns, and neighborhoods throughout the United States. But did you ever wonder how that certain piece of art was chosen in the first place, and exactly who approves this art to be displayed? We sat down with Shelly Rios, the arts and cultural liaison with The City of Corpus Christi’s Public Art Program, to discuss the importance of their program and how it benefits the community.