City Beautification Program supports new Pollinator Pathways Project
The City of Bend’s Beautification Program is seeking volunteers to help support the Pollinator Pathway Project, a new initiative that aims to create a continuous corridor of native pollinator gardens between residences, businesses, parks and open spaces throughout Bend and beyond. Bend’s Beautification Program is joining other public and private partners in supporting this work to provide habitats for pollinators such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.www.bendoregon.gov