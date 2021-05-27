newsbreak-logo
Kickoff times set for Kansas State's first three games, Texas game moved to Friday after Thanksgiving

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kickoff times and television stations for Kansas State's first three football games of the 2021 season were announced on Thursday afternoon. In the Wildcats' season opener, they will take on Stanford on September 4 in an 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox Sports 1. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the Allstate Kickoff Classic. The game was initially to be played in Manhattan as the second game of a home-and-home series between the two schools, but was moved to the home of the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year.

